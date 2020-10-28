Ezekiel Elliott Shares Honest Admission On Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci

The Dallas Cowboys are currently down to their third-string quarterback in rookie Ben DiNucci.

The former James Madison University quarterback might be starting under center on Sunday Night Football this week. Cowboys backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who replaced the injured Dak Prescott, took a major blow to the head against Washington last Sunday. Dalton is now in concussion protocol and is questionable for this week’s game.

Dalton isn’t expected to return until the end of the week at the earliest, so DiNucci is getting all of the reps at practice.

“Ben’s been up here relentlessly here in the last 48 hours. He’s pouring everything that he personally can into this opportunity that may be in front of him,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’ll get pretty much all the work this week because I don’t see Andy coming back (until) at the end of the week at the earliest.”

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott shared an honest admission on his new quarterback – he’s not going to be watching any JMU highlights this week.

“Honestly I wouldn’t even know where to find Ben DiNucci’s college tape,” Elliott said today. “I think just from being around him for the past 2-3 months, I can see his arm talent, see his ability to move around and make throws, but, yeah we’re not going to go back and look at his college tape. We’re just going to play our football and I think it’ll be fine.”

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t familiar with Ben DiNucci’s work at James Madison, but he likes the rookie QB, who could make his first start Sunday. “Honestly I wouldn’t even know where to find Ben DiNucci’s college tape,” Elliott said. “I think just from being… https://t.co/ba7TvyLwAP — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 28, 2020

DiNucci, 23, completed two of three passes for 39 yards against Washington on Sunday.

The Cowboys and the Eagles are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.