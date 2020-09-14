Ezekiel Elliott Has A Blunt Assessment Of The Cowboys’ Offense

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most-talented offenses in the NFL.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb make up one heck of a depth chart in Dallas. The production didn’t match the hype in Week 1, though.

The Cowboys fell to the Rams, 20-17, in a Week 1 loss on Sunday Night Football.

Mike McCarthy’s team had some big failed attempts, including a massive one on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter. Prescott, Elliott and Co. will need to be better moving forward.

Elliott knows that.

“We got to be better as an offensive unit. We got to convert those third downs and keeping the ball moving. It’s got to be mandatory when we get to the red zone we score touchdowns,” Elliott told reporters following the game.

The Cowboys’ offense had a chance to win the game late, but a big penalty call halted the team’s potentially game-tying or game-winning drive.

Dallas will look to get in the win column next Sunday, when the Cowboys host the Falcons at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.