Ezekiel Elliott Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

It’s been an up-and-down season for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has been one of the best running backs in the league. However, he’s had an inconsistent-at-best performance in 2020.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has struggled with ball security, fumbling several times. He’s also struggled to break through on big runs, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.

Elliott has been playing behind an injured offensive line, though, and without Dak Prescott for most of the season.

Still, Elliott has faced some criticism from fans and analysts. There are some who believe that backup Tony Pollard is deserving of more carries. Pollard started in place of an injured Elliott on Sunday and had a nice game.

But Elliott isn’t bothered by the criticism. He had a blunt message for his critics on Wednesday while speaking to reporters.

“At the end of the day, those aren’t the people signing my checks. Those aren’t the cats that are making the final decisions. I think there’s a reason they’re not the ones making those decisions. I don’t think it really matters,” Elliott told reporters.

That’s pretty well said.

Elliott is expected to return to action on Sunday against the Eagles.