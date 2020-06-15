Ezekiel Elliott Comments Further On His Coronavirus Report

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is clearly not happy that it was reported publicly that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In the immediate aftermath of the report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Elliott revealed his dissatisfaction with the news being leaked by tweeting “HIPAA ??” in regards to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Rapoport said Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed the news, which made some people think the running back didn’t have the grounds to be upset that word of his diagnosis got out. However, in a subsequent tweet, Elliott clarified his agent’s role in the reporting of the story.

“My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning,” Elliott tweeted.

Judging by Elliott’s comments, he’s upset that someone leaked the news to the media in the first place. In that case, Arceneaux only confirmed what was going to be a widely-reported story.

As for the Cowboys, they are unable to confirm or deny Elliott having coronavirus due to privacy laws for employers.

“Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

According to Rapoport’s original tweet, “several” players from the Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive for COVID-19.

It will be interesting to see if any more names surface in the coming days.