Ezekiel Elliott Shares How He’s Feeling After Positive Test

Ezekiel Elliott is one of the major American athletes to test positive for COVID-19. Last Monday, he was included in a report that several members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The virus has been on the rise across many of the biggest football states in the country, including Texas. In response to the report, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said that the news was not a surprise.

“We fully expect that we will have positive cases that arise… Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and prevent spread to any other participants,” he said, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The upside for Elliott is that it is happening now, and that he does not appear to have significant symptoms from the virus, which attacks different people in incredibly different ways. He recently appeared on a video chat with Scooter Magruder, and confirmed that his case isn’t totally asymptomatic, but has been mild. He’s hoping to test negative and begin working out again next week.

Zeke checks in with an update on how he’s feeling after testing positive for COVID-19 (H/T @JoriEpstein, @ScooterMagruder) pic.twitter.com/DwMorcwTGR — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 24, 2020

“I had maybe one or two days when I felt symptoms,” Ezekiel Elliott said. “Even then, it wasn’t too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. Now, I would say I feel good. I feel normal.”

Elliott said he elected to wait one more week before getting re-tested to give himself as much time as necessary to recover. After he tests negative, he can resume working out.

Hopefully his status continues to improve, and he can get back to preparing for the season soon.