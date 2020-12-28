Look: Ezekiel Elliott’s Sister Has Blunt Message For Critics

Ezekiel Elliott is quieting his critics on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are on the verge of beating the Philadelphia Eagles, setting up an epic Week 17 in the NFC East division. If Washington loses to Philadelphia in Week 17, the Cowboys (or Giants) can clinch the division and a playoff berth with a victory against the other.

Elliott is a major reason why the Cowboys are still alive.

Dallas is leading Philadelphia, 37-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have been led by a big performance from the offense. Elliott has ran extremely tough on Sunday, totaling 105 yards on 19 carries. And that was an extremely physical 105 yards with several broken tackles.

Elliott has faced some criticism this season. He hasn’t put up his typical numbers playing behind an injured offensive line without Dak Prescott. Elliott has also been battling through some injuries.

Still, Elliott is battling and delivering when it matters most.

Elliott’s sister, Lailah Elliott, had a blunt message for her brother’s critics on Sunday evening.

“Don’t try to hop back on the train now,” she tweeted.

Cowboys fans are appreciative of the sentiment – and very happy with the performance from Elliott on Sunday.

The Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with a Week 17 win and a loss by Washington.