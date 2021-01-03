Injury Update For Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys might have to play through the rest of today’s game without Ezekiel Elliott. He was seen getting his leg checked out on the sidelines in the first half.

Elliott has been playing through a calf injury the past few weeks. It’s very possible he re-aggravated that injury during the first half of today’s matchup with the New York Giants.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman noticed that Elliott pulled himself out of the game after a nine-yard reception in the first quarter. Perhaps that’s exactly when the injury resurfaced.

Since the Cowboys don’t have Elliott right now, Tony Pollard will have to get the bulk of the carries. He has proven over the last couple of weeks that he can handle a larger workload.

End Q1: Giants up 6-3 Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, who was sidelined 2 weeks ago with calf injury, missed last series after apparently massaging leg on sideline. Zeke in first quarter: 3 carries, 18 yards + one 9-yard catch. Pollard: 2 carries for 0 net, one 3-yard catch. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 3, 2021

Elliott looked sharp in Dallas’ win over Philadelphia last week, rushing for 105 yards. It’d be a massive blow to Mike McCarthy’s offense if the All-Pro tailback is unable to go for the rest of this game.

The Cowboys have come out flat on offense this afternoon at MetLife Stadium, as they only have three points on the scoreboard right now.

Dallas needs a win over New York paired with a Washington loss to Philadelphia to clinch a playoff berth.

We’ll provide additional updates on Elliott’s status when they’re available.