Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Harsh Comment By Anonymous NFL Coach

Ezekiel Elliott has reacted to a harsh comment made by an anonymous NFL coach in ESPN’s ranking of the top running backs in the league.

ESPN is ranking the top 10 players at every position in the league. The Worldwide Leader ranked the top players after polling anonymous coaches, executives and scouts throughout the league.

Elliott, one of the top running backs in the NFL, came in at No. 3 in the ranking. However, one anonymous NFC coach had Elliott ranked all the way down at No. 11.

“Very few breakout runs, doesn’t look as strong anymore. Feels like he’s about 60 to 70 percent of what he was,” the anonymous NFC offensive coach told ESPN.

One NFL offensive coach ranked #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott as the 11th-best RB in the NFL.

Elliott has been one of the two or three best running backs in the NFL since he was drafted out of Ohio State.

The former Buckeyes star had his best year as a rookie, rushing for more than 1,600 yards on 5.1 yards per carry. However, Elliott has been no slouch since, totaling 983 yards in 10 games in 2017, 1,434 yards in 2018 and 1,357 yards in 2019.

Elliott reacted on Twitter to the comment by the anonymous NFC coach. The Dallas Cowboys star was blunt with his reaction.

“Whoever that is, is faded lol,” Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Whoever that is, is faded lol

Elliott has not been afraid to call out people on Twitter as of late, that is for sure.

The Dallas Cowboys running back appears to be quite motivated heading into the 2020 season. Dallas is set to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday night, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.