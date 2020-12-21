Former Cowboys Running Back Has Message About Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys won without Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday.

Dallas beat San Francisco, 41-33, on Sunday afternoon. Elliott was expected to play, but was ruled out a couple of hours before kickoff. The Cowboys running back has been battling a leg injury and was unable to go.

Tony Pollard stepped into starting running back duties in Elliott’s absence. He rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, adding six catches for 63 yards.

There have been some Cowboys fans calling for the team to move on from Elliott after the 2020 season. He’s playing on a big contract and hasn’t put up big numbers this season. Pollard has looked good in running back No. 2 duties.

Former Cowboys running back Phillip Tanner doesn’t agree with that, though. He sent a message to the fans on Sunday night.

“It’s ok to have 2 RBs. So please stop with the 20 vs 21. How about argue to get them both on the grass!?” he tweeted.

“Because if you think once 21 exits that locker room (whenever that is) that Dallas is not drafting a RB… you are sadly mistaken.”

The Cowboys probably won’t be moving on from Elliott after the 2020 season, anyway. Jerry Jones is extremely high on his young running back, despite the disappointing performance this year.