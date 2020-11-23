Ezekiel Elliott Had Brutally Honest Admission Following Sunday’s Win

It had been a while since the Dallas Cowboys finished an NFL game in the win column.

Dallas upset Minnesota on the road on Sunday afternoon. Ezekiel Elliott and Co. led the Cowboys to a 31-28 win over the Vikings on Sunday. With the win, Mike McCarthy’s team remains in the hunt for the NFC East title – and a playoff berth.

This was the Cowboys’ first win in more than a month. Dallas last won a game on Sunday, Oct. 11 when Dak Prescott went down with his injury. The Cowboys beat the Giants, 37-34, following Prescott’s season-ending injury.

Now, the Cowboys are back in the win column. Elliott shared a brutally honest admission on his feelings following the victory.

“This was definitely a win we needed. I can’t even remember how long it’s been since our last win,” the Cowboys running back said.

The Cowboys need to win a couple of more games moving forward to stay in the playoff hunt.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played,” coach Mike McCarthy said postgame, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “You have to play your best football in November and December, so obviously with the state of our division, that focus is ours. We need to win Thursday, and this will be our first opportunity to really stack success, and that’s the key to where we are as a team. All three phases played well. This is clearly the most rounded performance, victory we’ve had this year. It took us a little longer to get here, but I clearly think the journey will make us stronger.

“We need to do something with this win. It needs to mean something.”

Dallas will look to get its next win on Thursday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Washington is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.