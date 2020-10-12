Ezekiel Elliott Reveals Message To Teammates After Dak’s Injury

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants today, but lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a serious right ankle injury.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle while being tackled by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan in the third quarter this afternoon. He’ll have surgery tonight to repair the injury.

Even before Prescott left the game and was replaced by Andy Dalton, the Cowboys made a concerted effort to give Ezekiel Elliott plenty of touches. The bell cow back finished with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries while adding one reception for 14 yards.

After the game, Elliott told reporters, including NFL Network’s Jane Slater, what his message was to teammates after Prescott went down.

#Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s message to the team after Dak got hurt: "We're all gonna have to make a play and go win this for 4" — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 12, 2020

Judging by the reactions from Cowboys players and coaches, it is clear how much Dak Prescott means to the team. It was brutal seeing him get hurt today.

Moving forward, we’d expect Elliott to have plenty of chances to carry the load with Prescott out of action.

Andy Dalton is a fine replacement quarterback and the Cowboys have three premier weapons at wide receiver, but feeding Zeke also makes a ton of sense.