Ezekiel Elliott’s Father Faces 21 Charges After Exotic Cat Killed By Police

The father of star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly in trouble with the law.

According to a report Sheridan Hendrix of the Columbus Dispatch, Stacy El-Muhammad faces 21 charges in connection to a serval, a wild cat native to Africa, found loose in Ohio earlier this fall.

The charges stem from an October incident when El-Muhammad’s neighbors reported the serval attacking a family dog. Police officers shot and killed the animal following the attack.

Elliott’s father allegedly claimed he did not own the animal.

Here’s more from the report:

Investigators spoke with El-Muhammad, who said he was keeping the serval but wasn’t the owner, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Investigators used a microchip in the serval to trace its ownership, determining it had been sold to El-Muhammad, who did not hold the required permit to own a serval in Ohio.

The charge for owning an exotic animal without a permit is a first-degree misdemeanor that carries a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to the report.

El-Muhammad faces 20 other charges, including eight misdemeanors filed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Stay tuned for the latest on this developing story.