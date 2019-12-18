The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott’s Father Faces 21 Charges After Exotic Cat Killed By Police

Ezekiel Elliott kneels before a Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium.

The father of star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly in trouble with the law.

According to a report Sheridan Hendrix of the Columbus Dispatch, Stacy El-Muhammad faces 21 charges in connection to a serval, a wild cat native to Africa, found loose in Ohio earlier this fall.

The charges stem from an October incident when El-Muhammad’s neighbors reported the serval attacking a family dog. Police officers shot and killed the animal following the attack.

Elliott’s father allegedly claimed he did not own the animal.

Here’s more from the report:

Investigators spoke with El-Muhammad, who said he was keeping the serval but wasn’t the owner, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Investigators used a microchip in the serval to trace its ownership, determining it had been sold to El-Muhammad, who did not hold the required permit to own a serval in Ohio.

The charge for owning an exotic animal without a permit is a first-degree misdemeanor that carries a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to the report.

El-Muhammad faces 20 other charges, including eight misdemeanors filed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Stay tuned for the latest on this developing story.

