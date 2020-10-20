Ezekiel Elliott Is Having A Disastrous First Half On Monday Night

The Dallas Cowboys are down 14-0 on Monday Night Football, and running back Ezekiel Elliott is a major reason why.

Elliott has lost a pair of fumbles in the first half, both of which led directly to the Cardinals’ two touchdowns. It is the first time the three-time Pro Bowler has lost two fumbles in a game.

Elliott’s first fumble came near midfield in the first quarter. He took a dump off from quarterback Andy Dalton and looked like he might have had some space in front of him, but Arizona safety Budda Baker had other ideas.

Baker not only dragged Elliott down, but he knocked the pigskin out and teammate Jordan Phillips pounced on the loose football.

On the ensuing drive, Elliott was hit by Phillips on a routine running play and coughed up the rock.

Byron Murphy pounced on the gift, recovering deep in Dallas territory.

Coming into tonight, Elliott had already lost two fumbles so far this season. Now, he’s got four turnovers in six games.

That’s not good when the Cowboys probably want to lean on their running game more than usual with Dak Prescott out of action. Zeke needs to get himself in gear.

