Ezekiel Elliott Had Brutally Honest Reaction To Andy Dalton Hit

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott appears one of the few Cowboys players to have Andy Dalton’s back.

The Cowboys unraveled this past Sunday in a blowout loss to the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Andy Dalton struggled, but his teammates didn’t do much to support him.

Dalton was on the receiving end of one of the dirtiest hits the NFL has seen this season. If you missed the dirty hit, committed by Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic, take a look in the video below.

From bad to worse for Andy Dalton… pic.twitter.com/d3IGuXh6ou — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) October 25, 2020

One of the strangest aspects of the hit was the fact Dalton’s teammates didn’t exactly respond in a matter one would expect. There seemed to be little care for the Cowboys quarterback in the moment – a troubling sign for the Cowboys’ locker room.

Elliot is one of the first Dallas Cowboys players to respond to the dirty hit on Dalton. He had a brutally honest reaction, admitting the dirty hit is just “how sh***y this year has been.”

“Just how sh–ty this year has been,” Elliot said, via Clutch Points. “How bad this year’s been.”

The Dallas Cowboys look the part of one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. That much was evident on Sunday when the Cowboys were nearly ran off the field by the Washington Football Team.

It’s not just that the Cowboys are a schematic mess on both sides of the ball – the team is lacking chemistry. Andy Dalton’s teammates appear to have little interest in trying to help Dalton win games.

Head coach Mike McCarthy’s job security is already running on fumes just halfway through the 2020 season.