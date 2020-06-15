Ezekiel Elliott Has 1-Word Response To His Coronavirus Report

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly among the players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that “several” Cowboys and Texans players tested positive for COVID-19. Elliott is reportedly among those players.

Elliott’s agent reportedly told Rapoport that his client is feeling OK. The Cowboys did not confirm the positive test.

“Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees,” the Cowboys said.

Elliott, meanwhile, does not appear to be happy with the leaked report. He had a one-word response to the news on Monday afternoon.

“HIPAA ??” tweeted Elliott, who referenced the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

The NFL has an official injury report, which states “All players with significant or noteworthy injuries must be listed on the report, even if the player takes all the reps in practice, and even if the team is certain that he will play in the upcoming game. This is especially true of key players and those players whose injuries have been covered extensively by the media.”

It will be interesting to see if COVID-19 tests show up on the injury report this fall.

Elliott and the Cowboys are scheduled to begin the 2020 regular season on Sept. 13 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Update: Elliott clarified his complaint with the reports.