Ezekiel Elliott Has 2-Word Reaction To Derrick Henry’s Insane Run

Derrick Henry electrified the crowd in Tennessee with a 94-yard touchdown run this afternoon, and Ezekiel Elliott took notice.

With the Titans trailing the Houston Texans 23-21 in the fourth quarter, Henry took a handoff and went to work, thundering into the secondary and outrunning everybody to reach the end zone.

Here’s a look at the play. Henry is absolutely incredible to watch once he gets going.

Ezekiel Elliott, who is presumably watching the games today because the Dallas Cowboys don’t play until tomorrow night, shouted out his NFL Draft classmate on social media.

“Go crazy,” Elliott tweeted.

Unfortunately for Henry, the Titans are trailing once again. Houston leads 30-29 late in the fourth quarter and has the ball inside the Tennessee five-yard line.

If Houston can pull off the upset, the Titans will have their first loss of the season and the Texans will be 2-0 since firing Bill O’Brien.