Ezekiel Elliott Has A Blunt Message For His Cowboys Teammates

Loose lips sink ships. That’s essentially the message Ezekiel Elliott had for some of his teammates on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday night, the Cowboys were blown out at home by the Arizona Cardinals and fell to 2-4 on the season. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported some discontent with among players regarding the team’s coaching staff.

One player apparently called the staff “totally unprepared,” adding that “They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another unnamed Cowboy said the coaches “just aren’t good at their jobs.”

Today, Elliott offered some advice to whoever voiced their complaints to Slater, preferring that they keep those opinions to themselves.

“We need to keep that kind of stuff in house,” he said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Everyone look in the mirror, see what’s going on, fix that and we’ll be better.”

Elliott will certainly be looking to fix the troubling fumbling problem that has surfaced for him through six games. The three-time Pro Bowler has lost four fumbles already this season, including two in Monday’s loss.

There’s still talent on this Dallas roster, and the NFC East is a mess, so things can be turned around. However, injuries are taking their toll, and the team’s chemistry clearly doesn’t appear very strong.