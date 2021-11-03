Ezekiel Elliott Has Telling Admission On Big Vikings Play

In the final minute of this past Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, star running back Ezekiel Elliott came up big when his team needed him most.

The Cowboys were in position to kick a game-tying field goal in the last minute of Sunday’s game, but Elliott wasn’t going to settle for three points. After catching a short pass from Cooper Rush, he turned upfield, split through two Vikings defenders and then bounced off two would-be tacklers to pick up a first down.

On the following play, Rush delivered a beautiful touchdown strike to Amari Cooper to give the Cowboys the lead.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Elliott was asked about his game-changing play against the Vikings. Believe or not, he called it a top-five play in his career.

“I mean, just the moment. I could’ve been tackled there, and then we kick the field goal and go to overtime,” Elliott said. “But who wants to go to overtime? [laughs] No one is trying to play any extra plays, especially on Sunday night.”

Some analysts thought Elliott lost a step following the 2020 season. He has proven this year that he’s more than capable of putting the Cowboys on his back when he needs to.

Elliott enters Week 9 of the 2021 season with 571 rushing yards, 128 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

The Cowboys are hoping for another big performance from Elliott this Sunday when they face the Denver Broncos.