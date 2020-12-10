Ezekiel Elliott Has Blunt Assessment Of The Cowboys Right Now

Star running back Ezekiel Elliott is well-aware of the Cowboys’ struggles this season, and he isn’t shying away from reality.

Dallas entered the season as a Super Bowl contender, and the aspirations didn’t seem too ridiculous. Jerry Jones has been stockpiling talent for years now, and quarterback Dak Prescott has become one of the best in the league. But it was clear early on in the season (before Prescott’s injury) that the Cowboys weren’t going anywhere near the Lombardi Trophy.

The Cowboys moved to 3-9 on the season this past Tuesday in a loss to the Ravens. They’re now in the basement of the NFC East – which is saying something considering how awful the division has been up to this point.

Zeke isn’t shying away from how bad the Cowboys have been this season, though. He told reporters on Thursday everyone is “frustrated” with how this season has panned out.

“You can’t not be frustrated,” Elliott said. “You have to be frustrated. If you aren’t frustrated, then you don’t give a f—. You know, everyone in this locker room, in this building is frustrated.”

At 3-9, frustration is the best way to describe the Cowboys feelings. “You can’t not be frustrated,” Ezekiel Elliott said. “You have to be frustrated. If you aren’t frustrated, then you don’t give a f—. You know, everyone in this locker room, in this building is frustrated.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 10, 2020

Well at least Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys aren’t downplaying the situation.

The Cowboys are just a bad football team right now – and there’s nothing else to it. Luckily, the future is bright for next season.

The Cowboys will most likely have a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Dak Prescott is also set to return from his injury.

As long as Zeke remains invested in what the Cowboys are doing, they should be back and better next season.