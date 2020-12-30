Ezekiel Elliott Has Blunt Comment On Winning The NFC East

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys can win the NFC East with a win over the New York Giants and a loss by the Washington Football Team.

If the Cowboys win and Washington loses, Dallas would win the division with a 7-9 record. When asked if he would take pride in winning the division with a losing record, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a blunt response.

“A win is a win. No matter how you get there, a win is a win. So I mean if we win the division at 7-9, I mean, it’s the same thing as winning it at 14-2,” Elliott said.

“You go into the playoffs with a 0-0 record, so I mean, winning the division, it doesn’t matter what the record is. If you win it, you win it.”

Elliott has a point – at least in part. Winning the division is all that matters as it guarantees a spot in the playoffs.

However, if the Cowboys had finished with a 14-2 record in the NFC this season, they would be hosting every opponent they faced until the Super Bowl.

As it stands now, Dallas would host a playoff game in the first round and then potentially go on the road for the rest of the playoffs.

Of course, that’s all hypothetical until Dallas faces off against New York and Washington takes on Philadelphia this weekend.