Ezekiel Elliott Has Blunt Response To Tony Pollard Question

Over the first two games of the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys have employed both running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised plenty of questions about Elliott. While he’s getting paid much more than Pollard, it was Pollard who was more effective.

The second game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t do much to dispel the notion that Pollard might be the better back. Don’t tell that to Ezekiel Elliott, though.

During his media session on Thursday, Elliott had a blunt response to those who think Pollard should get more touches.

“You hear it but what really matters is what’s going on in this building,” he said via Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “I mean they’re not the one signing the checks. They’re not the ones sending the wires.”

So far this season, Pollard has 123 rushing yards while Elliott has 104. Pollard, though, has done that with 11 fewer carries than the highest-paid running back in the league.

The youngster has also been more effective in the passing game. Pollard has racked up 60 yards on seven receptions while Elliott has racked up 32 yards on four receptions.

Next up for Pollard and Elliott it a battle against the Philadelphia Eagles. Which running back will have the better game?