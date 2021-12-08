Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Injury

It’s evident that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott isn’t at 100 percent, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll rest this Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Elliott underwent an MRI on his bad knee last week. He claims his injury is improving, albeit he didn’t say what he’s dealing with.

When discussing his status for Week 14, Elliott said the Cowboys’ coaches will need to “drag him off the field” in order for him to miss Sunday’s game.

The reason Elliott doesn’t want to sit against Washington is because playing on his injury hasn’t made his condition worse. If that’s true, the Cowboys need to just monitor the amount of touches they give him.

Dallas can keep Elliott fresh by getting Tony Pollard more touches. He had seven carries for 71 yards and a score against the New Orleans Saints last Thursday.

It also helps that Elliott has 10 days of rest between last week’s game and this Sunday’s game.

“I think it’s a huge benefit,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via Cowboys Maven. “I think it’s a huge benefit for our whole football team. … It’s like another bye week, and we treated it that way.”

We’ll see what Elliott’s role in Week 14 looks like on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.