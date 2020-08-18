Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Comment About Upcoming Season

Ezekiel Elliott has already established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Still, he holds himself to a very high standard.

After missing all of training camp in 2019 due to a contract dispute, Elliott signed in time for Week 1. Despite his lack of time with his teammates, he managed to rush for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall.

Heading into the 2020 season, Elliott isn’t resting on his past accomplishments, which he made clear following practice today.

“I think I do have a lot to prove,” Elliott said, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. “I have high expectations of myself. It’s not something you go enforce. You just go grind, go to work every day and let it happen.”

While Elliott may expect a lot from himself individually, he’s not setting any personal goals in terms of statistics. At least, he’s not telling anybody if he is.

“My individual goals are just win a Super Bowl,” Elliott said. “We have a great team. This is our time. That’s all of our goals. Just win a Super Bowl and everything else is going to fall in place after that.”

With Ezekiell Elliott and Tony Pollard in the backfield, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb running routes outside and Blake Jarwin working the middle of the field, Dallas is loaded at the skill positions.

As long as Dal Prescott and the offensive line play at a high level once again, the Cowboys should have one of the most explosive offenses in football.