Ezekiel Elliott Has Brutally Honest Comment On NFC East

The NFC East has taken a beating so far this season from fans across the country as the division includes four teams with losing records.

The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Football Team all have seven losses on the season. Despite those losses, all three are still in the thick of the playoff race.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott admitted it’s “crazy” to sit at 2-7 this season and yet still have a shot at the division title.

“It’s kind of crazy to be 2-7 and still have a chance,” Elliott said via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I don’t think we really need much motivation, just for me and I know a lot of guys on this team, we’re competitors.”

In the midst of the Cowboys’ latest losing streak, Elliott made it clear the team isn’t happy.

“No one likes to go out there and lose football games,” the star running back said. “I think it’s been, what a month since we won a football game? It sucks. We’re hungry and we’re going to go figure out how to win.”

Dallas received good news earlier this afternoon when quarterback Andy Dalton made his return to the practice field. After missing the last few games, it looks like he’ll will be back on the field this weekend.

The Cowboys travel to Minnesota for a battle with the Vikings this weekend.