Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football.

If anything, it shows that Dallas has room to grow into a legitimate contender.

"That’s the beauty of it, we haven’t been playing the perfect game," Elliott said, via Jon Machota. "We’ve been playing far from perfect, but we’re finding ways to go win ballgames. That’s what’s most important, especially in those division battles. We got plenty of room to grow."

When it comes to the Cowboys' defense, that unit has been holding up its end of the bargain.

The offense, however, has stalled at times. This past Sunday's performance against the Washington Commanders was a step in the right direction though.

The Cowboys will try to continue their winning ways this weekend when they face the Los Angeles Rams.

Elliot has 227 rushing yards, 27 receiving yards and a touchdown this season. He'll try to lead Dallas to victory in Week 5.