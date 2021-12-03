Ezekiel Elliott Has Telling Comment After Game vs. Saints

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott once again underwhelmed as the team beat the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. But he had some telling comments afterwards.

Speaking to the media after the 27-17 win, Elliott refused to attribute his struggles to a knee issue he’s dealing with. He said that the Saints have a strong front seven and that it was tough to run against them.

“The Saints have a good front,” Elliott said. “They do a lot of movement. They have a lot of good guys up front. So it was a little tough.”

Elliott added that he’s looking forward to the Cowboys’ 10-day break. He’s now gone four straight games averaging less than four yards a carry, the longest such streak of his NFL career.

“It’ll be good to get a break,” Elliott said.

Ezekiel Elliott has 765 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season. He has another 230 receiving yards on 40 receptions.

Luckily for the Cowboys, Tony Pollard is picking up some of the slack. He’s averaging over 5.5 yards per carry and has 861 yards from scrimmage this season.

The Cowboys might finish the year with two 1,000-yard rushers when all is said and done.

With their win over the Saints last night, the Cowboys are now 8-4. After their break, they face the Washington Football Team and New York Giants on the road.

Will Ezekiel Elliott get back on track?