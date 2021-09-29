Ezekiel Elliott Identifies “Biggest Strength” For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a statement on Monday night, blowing out the Philadelphia Eagles in their first division game of the season.

While most of the credit for that victory went to Dak Prescott, and rightfully so, Ezekiel Elliott looked really sharp against the Eagles. He finished the game with 17 carries for 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now that Elliott is finally looking like an elite running back once again, the Cowboys have a dynamic offense that doesn’t need to rely solely on its passing attack. Elliott believes Dallas’ versatility on offense will be the team’s biggest strength moving forward this season.

“I think we’ve showed that we can beat you through the air, we can beat you with the run, just depending on what you give us,” Elliott said on Wednesday. “Our biggest strength is just our versatility, our ability to spread the ball around, get a lot of guys involved.”

Ezekiel Elliott: “I think we’ve showed that we can beat you through the air, we can beat you with the run, just depending on what you give us. Our biggest strength is just our versatility, our ability to spread the ball around, get a lot of guys involved.” pic.twitter.com/1KKc0fgyTy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 29, 2021

Elliott is right about the Cowboys’ versatility being their biggest strength. When the ground game is struggling, like it did in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the offense relies on its star-studded receiving corps.

Dallas will need its offensive playmakers to step up this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Matt Rhule’s defense hasn’t given up more than 14 points in a single game this season.

The Cowboys could take that next step toward being a Super Bowl contender with a win on Sunday.