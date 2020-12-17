Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update Ahead Of Cowboys-49ers Game

Ezekiel Elliott is facing yet another setback this week as the Dallas Cowboys gear up to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Elliott’s 2020 campaign has been by far his most underwhelming, but he shouldn’t receive all the blame. He’s playing without his starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ offensive line has also taken a beating, meaning No. 21 hasn’t had many running lanes this season.

The Cowboys back’s latest setback is a new injury. Elliott is dealing with a calf injury, and it was serious enough to keep him out of Wednesday’s practice. He also missed Thursday’s practice while undergoing resistance training.

The Cowboys are still hopeful Elliott can play on Sunday, per ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer. Elliot told reporters on Wednesday he may just have to play through his latest injury.

“I think it might be something I might have to manage throughout the season, I don’t know,” Elliott told reporters, via Archer. “Every day is a little bit different. It’s just a little bit stiff and sore.”

Ezekiel Elliott went through resistance training for the second straight day as he works through a calf bruise, but the expectation remains that he will play Sunday. Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs, Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown did more than expected… https://t.co/n50KZgVxpJ — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 17, 2020

This sounds like a situation in which Ezekiel Elliott simply has to play through the injury. We’ll find out how many snaps he’s capable of playing this Sunday against the 49ers.

In 13 games this season, Elliot has rushed for 832 yards and seven total touchdowns. He hasn’t scored since Week 11 when he caught a touchdown pass in a win over the Vikings.

The Dallas Cowboys would love to have Elliott at his best on Sunday, but given the latest injury update, that may be too tall a task.

[ESPN]