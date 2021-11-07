Ezekiel Elliott Appears To Be Dealing With Knee Injury

The Dallas Cowboys got off to a tepid start at home against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, quickly falling down 13-0.

That deficit started to look worse when it became clear that starting running back Ezekiel Elliott was banged up.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Elliott was sitting on the bench and had his right knee wrapped late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Dallas. It’s unclear exactly when the injury occurred, but the Cowboys running back obviously felt enough discomfort to receive treatment early on in the contest.

Zeke Elliott's right knee is wrapped as he's sitting on the bench area. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 7, 2021

Elliott did not come onto the field for the start of the next drive, but according to Watkins, he was standing on the sidelines and appeared ready to go.

It was later reported by Pat Doney of NBC 5 that the wrap had come off of Elliott’s knee. However, he did not come back onto the field for the ensuing Cowboys three-and-out.

Tony Pollard will start this drive as Zeke Elliott remains on the sidelines standing ready to go. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 7, 2021

The wrap is off Zeke's knee… Looks like he's coming back in the game… — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) November 7, 2021

Thankfully for the Cowboys, it seems like Elliott avoided a major knee injury. However, there’s no telling if he’ll be affected for the remainder of the game.

When he was on the field, Elliott was one of the more impactful members of the Cowboys offense. He took six carries for 27 yards in the first quarter, but wasn’t able to help Dallas find the end zone.

Elliott will now do his best to get back on the field and help his team get back into the game.

Early in the second quarter, the Cowboys trailed 13-0 after a pair of Broncos touchdowns.