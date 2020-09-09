Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Longterm Plans With Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have been practically tied at the hip for the last four years. And the Cowboys’ feature back hopes it stays that way for a while.

In a recent interview with both of the Cowboys stars, Elliott made it clear that he doesn’t envision the Cowboys being as good without Dak under center. He said that he intends to fight for his quarterback as Dak tries to get a long term deal.

“No way. No way,” Zeke told USA Today’s Jori Epstein on Tuesday. “I’m going to fight for my guy.”

It’s no surprise that Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have such good chemistry. They both entered the league via the same draft and have played together in 56 games. Just about all of the success the team has enjoyed has been shared between the two.

Dak Prescott's only under contract with Cowboys through 2020. But Ezekiel Elliott can't imagine this team without his QB. "No way. No way,” Zeke told me yesterday. "I’m going to fight for my guy.” Dak: "We’re here for the long haul together.”https://t.co/PybEy5LABM pic.twitter.com/jVRitvRUYu — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 9, 2020

But while Ezekiel Elliott quickly cashed in on the strong start to his NFL career, Dak Prescott is still waiting for his long-term deal.

Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract before the start of the 2019 season. Meanwhile, Dak played out his rookie contract last year and was franchise tagged in the offseason.

Unless Dak has yet another incredible season, it’s hard to know whether Jerry Jones will extend his starting QB or not.

One thing’s for sure: If Jones balks at keep Dak, he’ll have one upset running back to contend with.