Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Plans For Rest Of The Season Very Clear

Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but after warming up on his injured leg, he was unable to give it a go.

Dallas managed OK without him, as the Cowboys beat the 49ers, 41-33, to stay alive in the playoff race.

Following the win, Ezekiel Elliott spoke to reporters and made his plans for the rest of the season extremely clear. He’s not planning on shutting it down.

“I can play with pain and soreness, but with a tug I can’t be as explosive as I need to be,” Elliott told reporters, via Jon Machota.

Elliott was asked if he had considered just shutting it down for the season.

“Oh no, I’m not shutting it down,” Elliott said.

Ezekiel Elliott thought he would play today, but yesterday he felt a “tug” in his injured calf. “I can play with pain and soreness, but with a tug I can’t be as explosive as I need to be.” Any thoughts of shutting it down for the season? Zeke: “Oh no, I’m not shutting it down.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 21, 2020

The Cowboys are still alive in the playoff race, after all.

Dallas is one game back of Washington in the NFC East. The Cowboys need to win their remaining two games and have Washington lose their remaining two games in order to clinch a division championship.

It’s unlikely, but still a possibility.

The Cowboys are set to host the Eagles and Jalen Hurts next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.