Ezekiel Elliott Has Message For Cowboys Fans After Win

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the postseason race.

Dallas beat Philadelphia, 37-17, at home on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys thumped the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While the Eagles are eliminated from the postseason race, the Cowboys are still alive.

If Washington loses to Philadelphia in Week 17, the winner of the Cowboys vs. Giants game will win the NFC East.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Elliott and the Cowboys, but everything will come down to Week 17. Elliott had a blunt message for the fans on Sunday night.

“If you gave up 5, 6 weeks ago, we don’t even want you on our side. We’re a team of competitors,” Elliott told reporters on Sunday night.

Ezekiel Elliott: “If you gave up 5, 6 weeks ago, we don’t even want you on our side. We’re a team of competitors.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 28, 2020

Elliott isn’t the only one who feels this way.

The Cowboys have fought through a lot this season, but it’s a credit to them that they remain alive for the playoffs.

“We looked totally different today than we did two months ago. That’s a credit to our players,” head coach Mike McCarthy added.

The Cowboys and the Giants are currently scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.