Ezekiel Elliott Has Message For Cowboys Fans After Monday’s Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are Ezekiel Elliott’s team now that starting quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season with an ankle injury. Dallas is expected to be more of a run-focused offense moving forward. Elliott should carry more of a load deeper into the season.

We got our first taste of the Ezekiel Elliott-led Cowboys on Monday night and it was not good.

Dallas was blown out by Arizona, 38-10, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Elliott had a brutal game, as he fumbled twice in the first half, both turnovers leading directly to Cardinals touchdowns.

Does Ezekiel Elliott have a fumble problem? 2018-2020, nine skill players in the league have 600 touches and nobody can touch his ball security issues (although Carson comes close): pic.twitter.com/GpnYNqUwpK — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) October 20, 2020

Elliott finished the game with 12 rushes for 49 yards and eight catches for 31 yards. An 80-yard, two-turnover game is not what the Cowboys needed from their star running back.

Following the game, Elliott took the blame for the loss.

“I’m just going to keep saying it over and over – I started the game out with two fumbles, gave the ball away and gave them all the momentum they need to go take off. I want to say I’m sorry and this one is one me. I need to be better,” Elliott told reporters after the loss.

The Cowboys dropped to 2-4 on the season with the loss on Monday night.

Dallas will look to get back in the win column on Sunday against Washington.