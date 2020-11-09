Ezekiel Elliott’s Mom’s Comment On The Referees Is Going Viral

Dallas Cowboys fans are pretty furious with the officiating in this evening’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The mother of a Cowboys star is among them.

Ezekiel Elliott’s mom, Dawn Elliott, does not shy away from voicing her opinion on social media. She’s certainly not going to hold back on Sunday night.

The mother of the Dallas Cowboys star is among those blaming the referees for the likely loss on Sunday night.

Yup… refs don’t want us to win! — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) November 9, 2020

The Cowboys had two devastating penalties called on them that helped the Steelers in major fashion. Jaylon Smith’s illegal contact penalty negated a strip sack of Ben Roethlisberger. A roughing the passer penalty on Smith extended Pittsburgh’s go-ahead drive.

Dallas is not happy.

“WITHOUT THE REFS, THE COWBOYS WOULD BE IN FIRST PLACE IN THE LEAST,” noted Cowboys fan Skip Bayless tweeted. “YEAH, CELEBRATE, STEELERS. YOU SHOULD BE HUGGING THE REFS.”

The game isn’t over just yet, though.

The Cowboys currently trail the Steelers by five points with about 30 seconds to play. The game is airing on CBS.

(It should be a fun finish – as long as the refs don’t get in the way.)