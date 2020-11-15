Ezekiel Elliott’s Mom Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer’s Message

FOX Sports’ Urban Meyer gave some really impressive insight into what leads to talented football teams struggling. The mother of one of his former Ohio State superstars, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, though it was worth sharing to her nearly 27,000 Twitter followers.

“Every time I’ve had a team struggle, every time it’s fallen to one of three categories,” Meyer led off, before listing the three factors that he believes are responsible for the vast majority of teams that can’t figure it out.

“No. 1: There’s some trust issue. The player’s don’t trust the coach, the coach don’t trust the players, or awful when player’s don’t trust each other.

“No. 2: It’s called a dysfunctional work environment, where the expectations are really high, but we don’t work hard. The coach has to be really clear with his team… that’s going to lead to frustration, anger, disappointment because we want to win a championship, well I got news guys, we’re not working hard. So stop with the expectations. Work ethic must exceed or equate expectations.

“And the last one is real obvious. You’ve got a selfish team, man. You’ve got problems on your team. Football is an unselfish sport, that means you have to do the nasty. That means if I’m a running back, I’ve gotta go protect for my quarterback, you don’t always get to carry the ball. Sometimes you have to run down a kickoff at 22 miles per hour and throw yourself into someone coming 15 miles per hour the other way. That’s not fun, why would you do that? Because you love your team and your teammates. So when you hear LSU, Penn State, the Wolverines struggling, stop with the ‘bad players.’ I get sick of hearing that. It’s not the players, I don’t think it’s the coaches. But there’s something wrong. Lift the hood, find out. One of those three things is usually the reason.”

Now, Dawn Elliott sharing it is very interesting. Urban Meyer coached her son, so it could just be that she found this insight worth spreading. That is absolutely possible.

However, the Dallas Cowboys would probably fit the bill as one of those teams at the NFL level that just isn’t performing up to expectations. The team is stocked with talent, and while the injury to Dak Prescott is obviously a huge factor, the Cowboys weren’t winning games with him healthy either. They’re just 2-7 on the year, and Elliott has been disappointing individually as well.

Whether this is a subtweet of Ezekiel Elliott’s Cowboys team, or just a completely unrelated share of some valuable analysis, it is definitely worth checking out.

