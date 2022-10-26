Ezekiel Elliott Not At Practice Today: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is being held out of practice on Wednesday, the team announced moments ago.

Elliott is dealing with a knee sprain, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. He suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions.

While his status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, it doesn't sound like Elliott is dealing with anything serious.

"Not concerned yet," tweeted fantasy football injury analyst Jeff Mueller. "Ezekiel Elliott took a hit to his right knee (same side as his prior PCL injury) in a mechanism that could create PCL stress. He continued to play. I’m assuming this is load management.

Many fans are hoping the Cowboys take the long road with their veteran running back.

"Rest him. We have a bye next week," said one fan in response to the news. Others concurred.

Elliott rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-6 victory over Detroit. He has tallied 443 yards and four scores this season.

If Elliott does sit out this week, expect a big day from Tony Pollard.