Ezekiel Elliott Not Happy With Reporter’s Fumbling Question

The Dallas Cowboys – for all their struggles on the field and injuries over the course of the season – can still make the playoffs.

A win over the New York Giants on Sunday and a Philadelphia Eagles win over Washington would put the Cowboys in the playoffs. In order to get there, running back Ezekiel Elliott with need to be at his best.

The former Ohio State star spent a few minutes talking to reporters on Wednesday. Earlier in the afternoon he gave a blunt response to the Cowboys being able to win the division with a losing record.

Later in the afternoon, Elliott was not happy with a question in regard to his struggles to hold onto the football this season.

Here’s what happened, via Cowboys reporter Todd Archer:

Ezekiel Elliott has been hounded by ball-security questions all season since he has lost five fumbles, but it has improved lately. He has lost one in the last eight games and none in his last 52 carries. When it was brought up to him Wednesday, Elliott knocked on a table he was sitting behind as he spoke to reporters virtually. “Yeah, I think you guys are trying to f—— jinx it,” Elliott laughed. He credited locking in and focusing more in practice as to why it has improved.

After losing four fumbles in his first six games, Elliott has only lost one fumble over the past eight games.

Of course, we don’t want to jinx the Cowboys star so let’s knock on wood (cue Jon Gruden).

Dallas and New York face off this weekend at 1:00 p.m. ET.