Breaking: The Cowboys Won’t Have Ezekiel Elliott Today

A tough season gets even tougher for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott is having an up-and-down season for Dallas. The All-Pro running back has struggled with ball security and hasn’t put up his typical numbers behind an injured offensive line. Now, he’ll be sidelined against San Francisco.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys will not have Elliott against the 49ers on Sunday. This comes as a pretty big surprise, considering Elliott was expected to play.

The Cowboys have since officially ruled Elliott to be out.

Source: The #Cowboys won’t have RB Ezekiel Elliott. He’s inactive. A big surprise. Coach Mike McCarthy had said he expected him to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2020

McCarthy had said this weekend that he expected Elliott to play on Sunday.

“He’s a little further away this week than he was last week…” McCarthy said. “But I still play on him playing on Sunday… All things look like he’s going to play in the game.”

Elliott has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since getting drafted No. 4 overall coming out of Ohio State. But he’s struggled to produce at a high level this season, rushing for 832 yards and five touchdowns. Elliott is averaging 3.9 yards per carry, the lowest average of his career.

Dallas and San Francisco are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.