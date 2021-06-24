Watch: Ezekiel Elliott Looking Good In Offseason Training

Ezekiel Elliott has the rare combination of size, speed, strength, agility, with strong blocking and pass catching ability that few NFL running backs possess. It looks like the Dallas Cowboys star is geared up for the season.

When Elliott entered the NFL, draft value for running backs had already plummeted. Elliott’s impressive skill set and massive production at Ohio State made him one of the few that have bucked that trend. Dallas took him with the No. 4 overall pick, and he paid it off by being a First-Team All-Pro in 2016 as a rookie.

Elliott’s lowest yardage output was last year, when he finished with 979 yards in 15 games. He’s eclipsed 1,350 yards in three of his five NFL seasons, though his rookie year remains his best. He’s looking to help the Cowboys bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season, and return to All-Pro form this fall.

A new workout video shows just how explosive Elliott can be in tight spaces. In the video, he shows just how fast he can cut on a dime and the impressive manner in which he maneuvers and manipulates very tight holes.

Elliott has two All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls under his belt. He led the NFL in rushing in both 2016 and 2018.

With Dak Prescott back from injury, and an impressive receiving trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup on the outside, on paper the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. Of course, that was also the case last year, and the season went south even before Prescott’s injury.

We’ll see if Mike McCarthy can get the most out of Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott, and the rest of this talented group this fall.

