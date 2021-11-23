Ezekiel Elliott Provides Update On Status Of Knee

Ezekiel Elliott has been battling a minor knee injury for the last few weeks, dating back to a Week 9 matchup with the Denver Broncos. However, the Dallas Cowboys star running back has managed to avoid missing any time, much to the delight of his coaches and teammates.

Prior to a short-week game on Thanksgiving against the Las Vegas Raiders, Elliott gave an update on his banged up knee.

The Cowboys running back revealed Tuesday that his right knee is doing much better than a few weeks ago, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. His primary focus has been on pain management whenever he takes a hit or twists his leg during a game.

Elliot also shared that he hasn’t considered or discussed sitting out a game so far this season. That won’t be the case on Thursday either, as he expects to be good to go by kickoff.

Ezekiel Elliott said his knee is doing better. It’s just about managing the pain when he takes a hit or has twisted it. He hasn’t considered sitting out a game to rest it. That hasn’t even been discussed. He expects to be good to go for Thursday pic.twitter.com/cahqfnBLgD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 23, 2021

The Cowboys first saw that Elliott’s right knee was bothering him during the first quarter of Dallas’ game against Denver on Nov. 7. The 26-year-old briefly left the contest to receive treatment on the injury.

Elliott eventually returned to that Week 9 game and went on to play in the Cowboys next two matchups with the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he’s seen his workload decrease slightly since the day that his knee got banged up.

Elliott has still managed to play in all 10 of the Cowboys games this year and has been remarkably productive. He’s taken 151 carries for 695 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 32 catches for 294 receiving yards and a score.

Dallas certainly appreciates having Elliott push through some mild discomfort to stay on the field. So long as he can be in the lineup, the Cowboys run game has a chance to shine.

Elliott will look to lead Dallas to its eighth win on Thursday against Las Vegas.