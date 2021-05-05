Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Jersey Number

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons made a major announcement on Wednesday afternoon and it looks like he’s already earned the approval of new teammate Ezekiel Elliott.

The recent No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft revealed what his number will be next season for the Cowboys. Keeping in line with his former Penn State jersey, Parsons will wear No. 11 in Dallas.

Although there was some discussion as to whether or not the incoming rookie would get to take the number from wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., it looks like it all worked out. Team owner Jerry Jones implied earlier this week that his first round pick would get to choose whatever jersey he wanted.

Already, the image of Parsons in a Cowboys uniform is a welcome sight for Elliott and fans in Dallas.

Take a look at the running back’s reaction to the jersey reveal:

Parsons will suit up in Dallas next fall, already with high expectation placed upon him. After a stellar two seasons at Penn State, many regarded the 6-foot-3, 245 pound linebacker as one of the best defenders in this year’s draft class.

Parsons opted out of the 2020 campaign, but played in 26 games for the Nittany Lions during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He tallied 191 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and forced six fumbles in his two-year college career.

The No. 12 overall pick will now join Elliott and a Cowboys team set on bouncing back in 2021. After franchise quarterback Dak Prescott went down a severe injury, Dallas faded away in a lackluster NFC East, landing outside of the playoff picture.

But, with Parsons set to plug in immediately, the Cowboys have a lot to look forward to this upcoming year.