Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Chase Young Joining The NFC East

Three NFC East teams have just been put on notice: Washington Redskins defensive end Chase Young is coming to give them all nightmares.

But as fearsome as Young is with his incredible defensive prowess, one NFC East star isn’t afraid. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, a fellow Ohio State alum, took to Twitter to welcome his new rival.

“Welcome to the NFC East @youngchase907,” Elliott wrote. And that was that.

Elliott has made a career out of embarrassing defenders trying to bring him down. But Chase Young may be a different animal.

While renown for his pass rushing abilities (30.5 sacks in 34 games), Young was great at bringing the ball carrier down too. He had 98 tackles in college, with 40.5 tackles for loss.

Young will be a welcome addition to a Redskins defense that ranked 27th in points and yards allowed this past season. That 3-13 record that yielded the No. 2 overall pick included an 0-6 record in the NFC East.

But Young will also be greeted by a familiar face in starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The former No. 15 overall pick struggled for the bulk of his rookie season, but showed some promise in wins over the Lions and Panthers.

Will the Redskins be a force to be reckoned with on defense in 2020?