Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Cowboys Drafting CeeDee Lamb

Ezekiel Elliott has been watching the 2020 NFL Draft very closely, so you can be sure he saw when the Cowboys took Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb.

After Lamb got taken by the Cowboys, FOX Sports posted an image of the young core of playmakers the team has on offense. That prompted a strong reaction from Elliott.

Taking to Twitter, Elliott retweeted the FOX Sports graphic, adding a mind blown emoji to express his feelings. The message has been received loud and clear.

Dallas had one of the best collections of talent in NFL last year. But ill-timed injuries and inconsistency cost them a shot at the NFC East title.

Head coach Jason Garrett was fired shortly after the season and replaced by Mike McCarthy.

But the Cowboys look set to be back on track in 2020 though. Elliott and wideout Amari Cooper now have big contracts and Dak Prescott is under the franchise tag.

Adding Lamb to the mix threatens to turn an offense that was already No. 1 in the league into an NFC juggernaut.

Will the combination of CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak and Amari be enough to bring the Cowboys to the Super Bowl?