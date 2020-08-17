Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Dak Prescott Contract Situation

Dak Prescott is playing out the 2020 season for the Cowboys on the franchise tag, but Ezekiel Elliott thinks his contract situation will ultimately be resolved.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Elliott gave his thoughts on the contract situation with the Cowboys QB. He made it clear that Dak is respected in the locker room and everyone believes he’s the long-term starter. Elliott ultimately believes that if Dak Prescott keeps working hard, he’ll get his contract.

“Everyone in our locker room knows who our quarterback is,” Elliott said. “They know who our quarterback long-term is gonna be. Just keep grinding. Head down, do what you been doing. It’s going to work itself out.”

Dak Prescott is slated to make $31.4 million on franchise tag in 2020. But he’ll be a free agent after the season. Dallas could conceivably tag him again, but it would cost them upwards of $40 million.

Dak Prescott had a pretty strong season for the Cowboys last season, throwing for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns. But Dallas only went 8-8, and changed head coaches in the offseason.

For Dak to be worth more in 2021 than he is now, he’ll need to keep improving. Any number of things can stop him from doing that.

But for now, Dak appears to have the support of the Cowboys locker room. We’ll see if he still has that support when the time comes for Dallas to pay up.

Will Dak Prescott get a new contract with the Cowboys in 2021?