Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.

Of course, that came as a shock to many around the football world. Even Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was surprised by the decision.

“That’s part of the business,” Elliott said. “It’s not going to change but I know Jaylon, he’s been through a lot of adversity so this isn’t anything new to him. He’s been through tougher obstacles; I think he has some good football left.”

Zeke isn’t the only one surprised by the news. Late Tuesday night, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was clearly stunned by the news and wasn’t exactly thrilled with the Cowboys decision.

“I did not see that coming at all!!! Wow!!!” Bryant said on Twitter Tuesday night. “I understand it’s a business but you don’t mess with a team whenever everything going right…”

Smith saw his playing time dwindle in Week 4 against the Panthers. After playing over 50 snaps in Weeks 2 and 3, the former Notre Dame star played just 28 snaps against Carolina.

With Dan Quinn taking over as defensive coordinator, Smith just didn’t have a role.

We’ll see where he lands next.