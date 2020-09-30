The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To The Cowboys’ Disappointing Start

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott against the Rams.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have stumbled a bit out of the gate, but star running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t seem to be too concerned.

Dallas is 1-2 through three weeks, and the team’s defense has had a particularly rough time. If not for the Atlanta Falcons’ epic choke job in Week 2, the Cowboys could be 0-3.

All in all, not the start you want if you’re a preseason Super Bowl contender. Still, Elliott told reporters today he doesn’t feel like Dallas has its back against the wall yet.

“It’s early in the season,” Elliott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We have a lot of football left. I don’t think there’s any reason to panic. I think we just got to keep getting better week in and week out. It’s important this week. We’ve got to get back on track.”

Elliott has a point. The NFC East is terrible, and Dallas still has the most talent in the division. A 9-7 record should be enough to surpass the Eagles, Giants and Washington and reach the playoffs.

The Cowboys do need to pick things up though, and this weekend would be a good place to start.

They host the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from AT& T Stadium.


