Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Tony Pollard’s Performance On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday afternoon.CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 30-7 at Paul Brown Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

With Ezekiel Elliott scratched on Sunday with an injury, RB Tony Pollard saw a major increase in his workload against the San Francisco 49ers. And Pollard made the most of it, contributing over 120 yards in a 41-33 win.

Far from being jealous of the success his backup had, Ezekiel Elliott was excited for the young running back. Speaking to the media, Elliott said he even told Pollard what to do before making his game-sealing 40-yard touchdown run.

“It was great,” Elliott said. “He’s a guy who you know is super explosive, you know he can break one at any moment. Before the last play I told him to go put it on ice, and that’s exactly what he did.”

Pollard finished the game with 12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He added six catches for 63 yards through the air.

Pollard’s performance was one of the best by a Cowboys running back in several years. He became the first Cowboys player since 2016 to score touchdowns while averaging 5.75 yards per carry.

Not bad for a second-year running back getting his second-ever start.

Better yet, Pollard’s great game helped keep the Dallas Cowboys alive in the NFC East title race. They were the only NFC East team to win on Sunday, putting them within a game of the Washington Football team with two games to play.

Tony Pollard has a lot to be happy about today, and Ezekiel Elliott is just as happy for him.


