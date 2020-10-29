Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To What He’s Seen From Ben DiNucci

With Andy Dalton still trying to return from his concussion, rookie Ben DiNucci is on deck as the Cowboys’ starting QB this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ezekiel Elliott spoke about what he’s seen from the rookie QB. Elliott praised DiNucci for his command of the huddle. He was impressed by how good he looks despite limited NFL snaps.

“He definitely has a little s**t to him,” Elliott said. “Confidence. He takes command of the huddle and that’s great especially coming from a young guy since you honestly don’t know, he hadn’t played any snaps in this league up until last week.”

DiNucci made his NFL debut last week after Andy Dalton was concussed on a hit from Washington defender Jon Bostic. He didn’t see a lot of action though. On 12 snaps he completed 2-of-3 passes for 39 yards and was sacked three times, fumbling twice.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Ben DiNucci No. 231 overall out of James Madison University in the 2020 NFL Draft. DiNucci had a successful final year in college, throwing for 3,441 yards, 29 touchdowns, while completing nearly 71-percent of his passes.

For his efforts, he earned Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team all-conference honors as the team’s starter last year.

DiNucci also played in the Power Five, spending three years at Pitt before moving to James Madison in 2018.

He’s had a very different road to the NFL from most players. But Ben DiNucci will soon find himself on the biggest stage in America.