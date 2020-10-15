Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To What He’s Seen From Randy Gregory

Defensive end Randy Gregory will return for the Cowboys next week. His return in practice has been noticed by star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Gregory missed the the 2019 season after he was suspended by the NFL. He hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 12, 2019, when the Dallas Cowboys took on the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018-19 playoffs. Gregory has made the most of his extended time off.

The Cowboys defensive end returned to practice this week, and is catching the eyes of teammates. Elliott noted following Thursday’s practice Gregory was “lights out” today.

Elliott doesn’t issue undeserved praise. There’s reason to believe Gregory will have a huge impact for the Cowboys’ underwhelming defense as the season rolls along.

“Randy was lights out there today,” Elliott said on Thursday, via Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins. “I don’t think … it was really tough to block him. I’m excited to get Randy back.”

The Cowboys desperately need defensive improvements. It looks like defensive end Randy Gregory will provide that improvement in coming weeks.

Gregory will continue practicing this week, but won’t be eligible to play this coming Monday when the Cowboys play the Arizona Cardinals. He will become eligible to take the field on Sunday, Oct. 25 when Dallas plays the Washington Football Team.

The Cowboys are hoping Gregory can make a massive impact on the defensive side of the ball in coming weeks.