The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ezekiel Elliott Receives Punishment For What He Did After Hit On Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday afternoon.CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 30-7 at Paul Brown Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten fined after he was in a scrum defending his quarterback.

Dak Prescott was hit as he was going out of bounds off a scramble and both Elliott and tackle La’el Collins didn’t like it. Both players were hit with $10,300 fines

Here is the play that had Elliott and Collins up in arms:

As the video shows, Prescott was still in bounds so technically, he can be hit in that situation.

The Cowboys were able to stave off a late comeback by Washington after being up 24-0 at halftime. It was mainly their defense that got the job done as they forced multiple fumbles, plus had a Randy Gregory interception in the first half.

With the win, the Cowboys are now 9-4 overall going into a Sunday matchup against the 4-9 New York Giants.

Both Collins and Elliott will be active and kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.