Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten fined after he was in a scrum defending his quarterback.

Dak Prescott was hit as he was going out of bounds off a scramble and both Elliott and tackle La’el Collins didn’t like it. Both players were hit with $10,300 fines

The NFL fined #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and OL La'el Collins $10,300 each for unnecessary roughness in a scrum following a hit on Dak Prescott last week against Washington. Collins threw punches and was ejected. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

Here is the play that had Elliott and Collins up in arms:

La'el Collins is ejected for throwing a punch at the end of the play after a presumed late hit on his QB. (It wasn't late.) pic.twitter.com/NuwDtGIs06 — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) December 12, 2021

As the video shows, Prescott was still in bounds so technically, he can be hit in that situation.

The Cowboys were able to stave off a late comeback by Washington after being up 24-0 at halftime. It was mainly their defense that got the job done as they forced multiple fumbles, plus had a Randy Gregory interception in the first half.

With the win, the Cowboys are now 9-4 overall going into a Sunday matchup against the 4-9 New York Giants.

Both Collins and Elliott will be active and kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.